🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre was sentenced to up to two years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Matthew Blair Pavlick, 36, of Matson Avenue, to one to two years at the county correctional facility on 25 counts of child pornography. Pavlick was also sentenced to two years probation and is required to register his address for 10 years under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Pavlick was arrested in November by Luzerne County detectives, who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, after investigating a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives served a search warrant at Pavlick’s residence on Nov. 9, according to court records.

During an interview with detectives, Pavlick admitted he would search for live videos of child sexual abuse materials and claimed the children were from India or the Middle East, court records say.

Pavlick told detectives, court records say, he would use key words to find child sexual abuse materials.

A forensic examination uncovered 25 images or videos of child sexual abuse materials on Pavlick’s cellular phone, court records say.