🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Local veterans this week held a press conference to launch Veterans and Military Families for Biden-Harris — a coalition of veterans, service members and military families dedicated to reelecting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The group issued a statement:

“Veterans, service members and military families know better than anyone the threat a second Trump term poses to our democracy and the freedoms our military fights to protect, and this coalition will be organizing, mobilizing and engaging their community about the clear choice they will face in November between Joe Biden, who is fighting for our nation’s service members and their families, and Donald Trump, who has a long history of disrespecting Americans in uniform.”

The veterans said as a military father, President Biden “believes we have a sacred obligation to care for our nation’s service members and their families.”