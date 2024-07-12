🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Work on improvements to the Weir Street stormwater pumping station will move forward as city council at Thursday’s meeting approved several contracts for the project, which is part of an effort to get the Brookside levee fully accredited by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Council authorized the awarding of contracts to Hadley Construction, Inc. for general construction work at the station in the amount of $991,245 and Apollo Group, Inc. for electrical and mechanical work in the amount of $166,000.

At the work session on Tuesday, Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney explained that this work will allow emergency power to flow to the station and prevent it from failing in the event of an emergency like it did in 2011 during Hurricane Irene, resulting in 3½ feet of sewage on Brookside Street.

Improvements to the station are part of the Brookside Levee Rehabilitation Project and are among several other enhancements necessary for the levee to be granted full accreditation by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to FEMA, when levee systems are mapped as accredited on the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), the area behind the levee is considered moderate-hazard, which removes the federal requirement for lenders to require homeowners to obtain flood insurance.

The city previously received $400,000 in LSA grant money to fund the project and Mayor Brown said his administration was in the process of applying for another grant to cover the rest of the cost.

Also at the meeting, approval was given to Evergreen WB owners Holly Pilcavage and Sara Crolick to install a non-lit sign outside of the business, nine feet above the sidewalk.

When questions arose as to why that was not solely a zoning matter, council explained that because the sign was going to hang over the sidewalk, it would be need to approved by council as well because it required an exception to an existing ordinance.

Public Comment

During the public comment section, several residents spoke to council, including Pamela Casper, of Hanover Street, who explained that she was still fighting to get a handicap parking sign in front of her house for her husband, who is legally blind.

Casper said that when she brought the issue up to Zoning Officer Bill Harris, he told her that she had a driveway she could park in.

Casper explained that did not solve the problem because the driveway is too narrow. She also shared pictures that showed other houses on the street that had driveways and as well as handicap signs.

Mayor George Brown told Casper that he remembered speaking with her sister about the issue and had previously thought the situation was taken care of.

He said he had seen pictures as well and acknowledged how narrow her driveway was and said he would look into the situation.

Linda Joseph inquired after the safety sticks that were installed around downtown last year in order to combat illegal parking in places like corners or fire hydrants.

Mayor Brown said the sticks had been “very successful” so far and that the city planned to install more in areas where parking could be a safety hazard.

Brown said more sticks had recently been placed on Old River Road, near Kistler Elementary, to make school drop offs and pick ups safer for the students.

Joseph suggested sending out a reminder to residents about the sticks so they understand what they are in case they receive a ticket in the mail. Mayor Brown was receptive to that idea.

Other business

Council also:

• Approved an agreement with Stell Enterprises, in the amount of $230,786.65, for the Kirby Park ADA and Other Upgrades project. The project is funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Marketing and Attract Tourist grant.

• Approved a resolution to adopt the 2024 Action Plan and budgets for the Community Development Block Grant Program and HOME Program, which will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

• Approved an agreement for an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Infectious Diseases grant in the amount of $2, 545, 493.81 with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.