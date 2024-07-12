Library auction to continue through Sunday

Enjoying the atmosphere at the auction were Carolyn Trosky of Jackson Township, Cindy Sutton of Lehman, Connie Stroud of Lehman and Jani Tuzinski of Harveys Lake.

Kristyn Ecenrode of Dallas was happy to have purchased a container she intends to use for napkins and utensils at picnics. She was enjoying the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction on Thursday evening with her daughter, Camryn.

Peter Rushton from P.T. Reptiles of Cresco introduces a young alligator to a receptive crowd inside the Back Mountain Memorial Library on Thursday evening.

The grounds of the Back Mountain Memorial Library were bustling on Thursday as bidding got underway on the first evening of the auction, which continues through Sunday.

“I love to see the people,” 17-year-old Lindsay Matinas of Dallas said as she and her friend Maya Gross, 16, worked together on painting a scene of the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction. “Everyone is so excited to be here.”

“The sense of community is great,” Maya agreed.

The two young women are students of artist Sue Hand and, following a tradition Hand started years ago, worked on a painting that will be auctioned off on Sunday, the final day of the four-day library fundraiser.

As the auction got under way Thursday, auction committee member Carol Sweeney was the first auctioneer, offering everything from a child-size chair to a certificate for a free haircut.

Among the spectators watching from the bleachers were Camryn Ecenrode and her mom, Kristyn, of Dallas, who was happy to have purchased an old-fashioned carrier with a handle.

Kristyn Ecenrode intends to use its compartments for keeping napkins and utensils organized during picnics. “We do a lot of eating outside,” she said. “And this will keep the napkins from blowing away.”

Many people were eating outside at the auction, including Jani Tuzinski of Harveys Lake, who recommends the potato pancakes, and Connie Stroud of Lehman, who said her slice of veggie pizza was delicious.

“I love the atmosphere here,” their friend Carolyn Trosky of Jackson Township said.

But Trosky wasn’t planning on bidding for anything.

“I’ve got too much stuff at home already,” she said with a laugh.

Their friend Cindy Sutton said the library has always been a good place to find something to read. Over the years, her choices were often Christian books and mysteries.

Speaking of books, shelves and shelves of used books were for sale inside the library, which is also where Peter Rushton of P.T. Reptiles in Cresco put on an educational show Thursday evening for a group of attentive children and their parents.

“Come out, little guy,” Rushton said at one point, removing a lid and pulling out a small alligator.

Rushton also held a paper towel and was about to tell his audience why — when the alligator demonstrated the reason by urinating on Rushton’s clothes.

“He only tinkles when it’s loud,” Rushton told the crowd, encouraging them to stop laughing and be quiet. Soon everyone was so quiet Rushton was able to invite children to take turns holding the calm alligator and even giving it a little kiss. But only if they wanted to.

“He’ll get big very quickly,” Rushton said of the reptile, explaining he has the potential to grow 18 feet long.

The library auction continues nightly through Sunday, with bidding, theme baskets, children’s activities, food vendors, a plant stand, a flea market and more. A shuttle service continuously runs between the Country Club Shopping Center on Route 309 and the auction. Booths open at 5 p.m. and a bell rings to signal the start of the beginning at 6:30 p.m. each day.