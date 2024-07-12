🔊 Listen to this

BEAR CREEK TWP. — A former high school basketball and football coach is accused of stealing cash from the Bear Creek Little League concession stand in May, according to court records.

Ted Stephen Jackson, 46, of Belford Street, Kingston Township, is facing misdemeanor charges of theft and defiant trespass filed by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre. The charges were filed Thursday with District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Bear Creek township supervisor and the Bear Creek Little League vice-president reported a theft from the concession stand at the Little League field on May 9.

Surveillance cameras recorded a man, identified as Jackson, walking outside the concession stand before entering the building where he rummaged through cabinets and drawers, the complaint says.

State police in the complaint allege Jackson removed keys from a drawer he used to unlock a money box taken from a cabinet shelf and removed $30.

After removing the cash, Jackson returned the keys to the drawer and the empty money box back on the cabinet shelf, the complaint says.

During an interview with a trooper on May 9, the complaint says, Jackson admitted to the theft.

Jackson formerly coached boys basketball and was an assistant football coach at Dallas School District.