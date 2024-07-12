🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A Wilkes-Barre man was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison on drug trafficking offenses.

Dexter Yard, 36, was sentenced to 10 years, 10 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, on charges of distribution of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a news release from U.S. Gerard M. Karam.

Yard previously pled guilty to the drug trafficking charge.

Yard was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2022, alleging he distributed fentanyl and cocaine, and possessed methamphetamine with intent to deliver while in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun, according to previously published reports.

Yard was arrested following an investigation by the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. O’Hara prosecuted.