JACKSON TWP. — PennDOT announced on Friday that Chase Road in Jackson Township, Luzerne County, will be closed beginning Monday, July 15, for a culvert replacement project.

Work is expected to be completed the first week of August 2024.

The detour is as follows: Route 29 to U.S. 11, then Mountain Road to Chase Road.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

— Bill O’Boyle