Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce speaks during a press conference on Friday at the Pa. State Police Troop P headquarters in Hanover Twp.

James Milligan, assistant special agent in charge, FBI, Greater Philadelphia, speaks during a press conference on Friday at the Pa. State Police Troop P headquarters in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TWP. — A violent criminal gang that authorities say weaponized fentanyl to commit robberies, beatings and intentional overdose deaths across multiple states in the Northeast by using dating websites to lure victims was dismantled, which involved a boost in the investigation by a pair of stolen AirPods in Scranton.

The announcement in the takedown of the violent criminal ring dubbed “Fentanyl Robbery Gang” was made by U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam at the Pennsylvania State Police station at Wilkes-Barre late Friday morning.

Seven people associated with the gang — Amanda Marie Correa, 29, known as “Amanda Love” and “Tiny”; Robert Andrew Barnes, 24, known as “Tripp”; Christine Deann DiCarlo, 50, known as “Jamie”; Shaqare Jaymont Blackwell, 23, known as “Clout”; Dylan Wilson Small, 35, known as “Tooly”; Shakur Serafin Brownstein, 27, known as “Kur”; and Samuel P. Jordan, 42, known as “Sam” — were charged by a federal grand jury in a superseding indictment that was unsealed Friday.

Karam said the gang extended their alleged crimes in the Northeast including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Virginia by using dating websites to lure potential victims they targeted.

Correa orchestrated the websites as DiCarlo acted as the prostitute meeting clients at hotels, motels or the homes of clients. Once the client was confronted, Karam explained, the client would be given cocaine unknowingly laced with fentanyl causing either an overdose or death.

Once the client became unconscious, Karam said, gang members would steal cash, firearms, bank and credit cards and other valuables. Gang members would assault clients if they resisted, Karam said.

Karam said there are at least 50 known victims in the Northeast that the gang targeted including four deaths.

One of the four fentanyl overdose deaths happened April 14 when Mark J. Harrison, 36, was found deceased inside his Newport Township home.

Four days after Harrison’s death, Karam said a Scranton police officer investigated the theft of AirPods and bank cards that were traced to a motel room where several gang members were staying. At the same time the AirPods were stolen, Scranton police were investigating a violent home invasion that was connected to the gang members, Karam said.

From surveillance photos from a store where the bank cards were used, Karam explained, police in Scranton were able to arrest several of the gang members on April 18.

“Scranton police soon found out the suspects may be linked to a death here in Luzerne County. They contacted Troop P and the vice unit at Troop P took the ball and ran with it. And here we are today,” Karam said.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the seven people indicted by a federal grand jury will be charged locally with criminal homicide charges, in reference to Harrison’s death.

“We are not the suburban rural coal towns that we once were. The crimes of the big city are here and I have said many times that we cannot pretend they are not…with approximately the potential to have 50 plus victims in this case, we are witnessing the use of fentanyl as a murder weapon,” Sanguedolce said.

At least three fentanyl overdose deaths in Luzerne County are linked to the gang. In Wyoming County, the gang is accused of kidnapping a man who resisted, Karam said.

The superseding indictment charges the seven people with conspiracy, distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, brandishing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, kidnapping and aggravated identity theft.

Karam and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Chris Paris praised the collaborative investigating agencies that spanned across the seven states for cooperating with each other.

“Our work is not done. We will continue to work to find additional victims. We believe there may be more and we will continue to work to identify additional subjects. If you believe you have information to provide, please reach out to us,” said Philadelphia FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jamie Milligan.

Milligan said anyone with information about the gang or may be victims is asked to call 570-344-2404.