Downtown WB business holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

WILKES-BARRE — Wavy Daisy held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony in Downtown Wilkes-Barre on Friday, at Rear 96 S. Main St.

Wavy Daisy is a woman-owned retail and event space with an eclectic mix of vintage, upcycled and handcrafted furniture, decor, jewelry, accessories, gifts and one-of-a-kind pieces from local artists and makers around NEPA.

Recently returning to Northeast PA, Jennifer Shubilla is the founder and driving force behind the wavydaisy brand. Andrew Main, her husband, local artist, and fellow creator, is joining her in day-to-day business operations. Together, their goal is to urge customers to “give the earth a rest.” And to “create your own unique, multi-era sustainable style.”

What started as an idea centering around sustainability and embracing the beauty and creative challenges of upcycling has blossomed into a modern take on the second-hand store that aims to redefine the concept of repurposed goods.

Jennifer Shubilla said, “Although it looks like a hang-out, lounge or apartment; almost everything is actually for sale. The staging is to make it more cozy and welcoming, in an IKEA kind of way. The vision was, let’s not stop at just selling high quality and unique vintage and upcycled items in a traditional retail layout, let’s also design the entire space with as close to 100% upcycled and handcrafted elements, from the seating to the shelving to the lighting and decor. Let’s try to create a space to feel at home in. Everything was framed with the sustainable aspect in mind which doubles as a celebration of creativity and has attracted very innovative collaborations with local makers.”

The shop also acts as a public social space for like-minded creatives and makers to showcase and demonstrate their work. The space hosts social gatherings like book clubs, live performances, and specialty events.

“We’re aiming to be a ‘Third Space’ of sorts, which the community is really missing,” Shubilla said.

In addition to shopping for unique items, wavydaisy offers an array of holistic and DIY workshops from the owner and a growing group of local providers including astrology, yoga, reiki, herbology, art projects and more, with curated event gatherings for small groups being offered soon.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be a vibrant afternoon with remarks from the owner, local officials and community leaders. Attendees are encouraged to peruse the space and curated items, meet the wavydaisy team, and learn more about the concept.

“We are excited to offer useful and unique items at affordable prices, in a welcoming space that celebrates sustainability and encourages artistic expression, and most importantly gives a platform to local creatives,” said Jennifer Shubilla. “It’s exciting to join the new and existing small business owners as the Main Street Arts District evolves. Everyone in and around this area is so cool, we can’t wait to provide more opportunities for social events in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.”