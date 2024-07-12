‘Hero’ honored with Mayor’s Award

Arraya Smith, 16, of Hanover Township, is the girl who Christopher Maciejczyk Jr., saved when she fell off of a motorized scooter at Barney Farms on May 23.

Mayor George Brown congratulates Christopher Maciejczyk Jr., for his heroic act in saving the life of a young girl at Barney Farms on May 23.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown speaks at Friday’s ceremony announcing the promotion of four police officers.

Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay announces that four city police officers have been promoted. Christopher Maciejczyk, Michael Twerdi, and Jamie Sheridan will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, and Steve Lada will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant. From left: Maciejczyk, Lada, Twerdi and Sheridan. Mayor George Brown is at right.

WILKES-BARRE — It was a ceremony within a ceremony.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown and Police Chief Joseph Coffay announced the promotion of four members of the police force on Friday at City Hall.

And after they were sworn in with their families at their side and given their new shiny badges, Mayor Brown made another presentation — and it was to the son of one of the newly promoted officers.

Promoted to the rank of Lieutenant were Jamie Sheridan, Michael Twerdi and Christopher Maciejczyk; and Steve Lada was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

In 2023, Mayor Brown established “The Mayor’s Recognition Award” for outstanding dedication to the Wilkes-Barre City community. The award is presented in recognition of “outstanding and exceptional lifesaving emergency medical care and constant dedication to the safety and well-being of Wilkes-Barre resident.

Before Friday, the award was given to city employees who performed life-saving measures.

“When life-saving techniques are utilized and we save a life, I’m going to be giving those people that took part in saving that life a special mayor’s award,” Brown said last year when he established the award.

But on Friday, The Mayor’s Recognition Award went to a city resident — Christopher Maciejczyk Jr., son of the newly appointed lieutenant.

“Christopher performed a heroic act on May 23 at Barney Farms,” Mayor Brown said. “A young girl was involved in a crash on a motor scooter and she was unconscious and she had stopped breathing.”

Mayor Brown said Maciejczyk, who was hitting baseballs with his twin brother at the Barney Farms field, saw what happened and immediately ran to the girl’s aid.

“I saw them wipe out, so I an over to see if they needed help,” Maciejczyk said. “I performed CPR and she responded quickly. She was breathing and regained consciousness.”

Maciejczyk said he never hesitated because he knew what to do. He said he has received certification in life-saving techniques because he is a lifeguard at the Kingston Municipal Pool.

“I knew what to do,” he said. “I wasn’t nervous at all. I hope she is doing well.”

The girl Maciejczyk saved is Arraya Smith, 16, of Hanover Township. When contacted Friday by phone, Smith said she is very thankful for what Maciejczyk did for her.

Arraya lives with her grandmother, Bertha Smith.

“I want to thank him,” Arraya said. “I don’t remember anything from the accident — I don’t even know what he looks like. I was told he gave me CPR and for that I am very thankful.

Arraya attends Hanover Area High School and she said she is doing fine, having returned to her normal life.

“I’m OK,” she said.

Her grandmother said she was so glad Maciejczyk was around and helped her granddaughter.

“I can’t imagine what would have happened if they weren’t there,” she said. “And we are also thankful for the police officers and EMTs who responded so quickly.”

The four promoted officers

• Jamie Sheridan, age 52, married, 5 children.

12 years of service; promoted to Sergeant in July 2022.

1990 graduate of Wyoming Area High School; attended King’s College for Criminal Justice; Act 120 Police Academy.

Specialized training/assignments: Community Policing Unit, Department Instructor, completed FBI-LEE DA Leadership Trilogy, Crisis Negotiator.

Awards: Outstanding Community Partner Award from Luzerne County Head Start.

• Mike Twerdi, age 42; married with 2 children.

Associate degree in Criminal Justice.

Served with the Avoca Borough, Duryea Borough, Jenkins Township and Hellertown Borough Police Departments prior to joining WBPD in March 2015.

Received accommodations for officer of the year and excellence in narcotics enforcement from Hellertown Borough; served on the Northampton County and Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

Specialized Training: Crisis Intervention, FBI Crime Scene Investigation, NTOA Basic Swat, PSP basic and advanced homicide investigation.

Prior experience as a supervisor and corporate management from the private sector.

Positions held within the dept: Field Training Officer, member of Emergency Services Unit and Detective with criminal investigations division.

• Christopher J. Maciejczyk, age 53, married 2 children.

23 years of service.

Promoted to Sergeant 2013; Detective 2015

Graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, 1988; King’s College, BA Criminal Justice; 1992 King’s College; U.S. Army ROTC, 1992; Pa State Police Academy MPOETC Class, 2001.

Specialized training/assignments: Patrol officer from 2001 to 2013; Patrol Sergeant from 2013 to 2015; Detective 2015 to present. Currently assigned to the investigations division, primarily handles cases involving Special Victims/Child Abuse.

13 years of military service: U.S. Army National Guard 1989 -1992; Regular Army officer – 1993 to 1998; U.S. Army National Guard officer – 2001 to 2005; Highest rank: Major.

• Steven Lada, age 46; married, 1 daughter.

22 years of service.

1996 graduate of Meyers High School; Wilkes University — bachelor’s degree (sociology) 2020; Municipal Police Officers Education & Training (Act 120} Lackawanna College (2003).

Specialized training/assignments: Immediate Action-Rapid Deployment (Active Shooter) (2005); Field Training Officer FTO (2014); Crisis Intervention Team CIT (2014); Certified Breath Test Operator (2018); Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training ALERRT (2019); Child Passenger Safety Technician (2023); 24-plus Credit Hours of Workforce Education in Community Policing through National University and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). (2023-24).

Awards: Letter of Commendation (2007) for distinctive accomplishments in keeping with the finest traditions of police service on March 21, 2007; Letter of Commendation (2010) for distinctive accomplishments in keeping with the finest traditions of police service on June 19, 2010.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.