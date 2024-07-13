2-year-old Ezekiel Powers enters mullet competition

Ezekiel’s mom, Beth Powers, trims his bangs to keep his hair out of his eyes.

The layers of Ezekiel’s hair are more visible from the side.

In the back, Ezekiel’s longest hair extends 15 inches, half the length of his body.

It seems that Mother Nature and Ezekiel Powers’ mom, Beth Powers, have combined forces to make sure another Swoyersville boy has a special mullet hairstyle.

We say “another Swoyersville boy” because 2-year-old Ezekiel lives only about a block and a half away from 6-year-old Kamden Cunningham, who is taking part in the first round of USA Mullet Championships competition after coming in third on the national level last year.

This year, Ezekiel also entered the first round of competition, but the two Swoyersville boys aren’t directly competing against each other, because they’re in different age groups. So local folks can safely wish them both luck.

Now about Ezekiel and his mullet.

He’s the son of Jahmeel and Beth Powers of Swoyersville, who are both on the theatre faculty at King’s College, and he has an older sister, Anntoinette, who just turned 4, and a younger sister, Virginia, who is 8 months.

“He was born with a beautiful head of reddish gold hair,” Beth Powers said, explaining that Ezekiel’s younger sister, at 8 months, is only now reaching the volume of hair her brother had at birth.

Mother Nature gave the boy that hair, which descends 15 inches down his back.

“It’s about half the length of his body,” said Beth Powers, who occasionally thought about cutting it, but felt too sentimental.

“It’s the hair he came out of the womb with,” she said.

As for the mullet aspect, it seems Mother Nature arranged that, too. Sometime during the first months of his life, Ezekiel developed a little bald patch on the back of his head, apparently where hair wore away from friction. When that hair started to grow back, it was shorter than the longer hair that grew from the nape of Ezekiel’s neck.

“He had these beautiful layers,” said his mom, who regularly cuts his bangs so they won’t get into his eyes.

With shorter bangs in front and longer layers in the back, Ezekiel officially has a mullet, and at the urging of various relatives and friends, has entered the mullet competition, which benefits Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

At 2, Ezekiel is a little too young to comprehend who veterans are, how seriously some of them have been injured and how the Homes for Wounded Warriors help them, but his parents certainly understand.

“Every time I hear about the project, I’m moved to tears,” Beth Powers said, noting that “I’m sure someday Ezekiel will look back and be glad he was part of this.”

If you want to cast a vote for Ezekiel and his mullet, visit: https://bit.ly/3zEF4cl. The first round of competition continues until 11:59 p.m. July 17.