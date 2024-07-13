LAUREL RUN — Giants Despair Hillclimb returned on Saturday and will continue Sunday for its 119th year.
Beginning in 1906, the beloved tradition is one of the of the oldest continuing motor racing events in the world and continues to draw hundreds of racers and spectators from all over the world to the borough of Laurel Run.
The course, which begins at the bottom of East Northampton Street, tests driver’s skills as they race up the mountain to see who can complete the climb in the least amount of time.