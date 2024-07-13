Have A Art, Behold a New Thing work together on mural camp

The mural on the wall at Plymouth’s Beade Street Park will be completed on Sunday. Production on the mural began on Friday morning.

Have A Art and the art store Behold a New Thing have collaborated before, but their mark is truly being made on the Plymouth community this weekend.

Have A Art is hosting a mural camp at Plymouth’s Beade Street Park. The camp started on Friday and will conclude on Sunday. The end result will be a new mural on the park’s east wall.

Behold a New Thing handled the registration for the mural camp. They have a storefront on Main Street in Plymouth in a repurposed bank building. At that store, they sell hand-crafted art by local artists, host classes, and maintain a quiet space for the community.

Heather Northrop, the owner of Behold a New Thing, said that, when she moved to Plymouth from Florida in 2021, she asked around town what the community was missing. She said the most frequent answer she got from residents was that Plymouth was lacking in things to do. At that point, she began looking for opportunities to fuse this need in the community with her love of art.

After Behold a New Thing’s establishment, they were contacted by Have A Art during the 2023 Kielbasa Festival.

“We were familiar with [Have A Art]’s work, and so things just sort of took off from then,” said Northrop of that first interaction at the Kielbasa Festival. “We carry his art in our shop. His portrait work is for sale here, and he teaches a lot of classes here. He did the mural in front of our building… that’s the first mural in Plymouth.”

The artist representing Have A Art, who identified himself as “Have A Art,” is the mural camp’s instructor this weekend. It’s a duty that is consistent with Have A Art’s messaging of community outreach and involvement.

“We like to go around in the community and just beautify areas that need a little bit of inspiration, a little bit of upkeep,” said Have A Art. “I like to incorporate and get people in the community to help me out to spark something in them so that they can go on and do it as well.”

Northrop sees the collaboration between Behold a New Thing and Have A Art as a natural pairing. The common bond they share goes beyond a love of artistic expression.

“He has a heart for mentoring, which we’re all about, too,” said Northrop of the partnership with Have A Art. “So we’re just a good fit with each other.”

In regards to choosing Plymouth as the location for this particular mural camp, Have A Art and Behold a New Thing were in communication about the community’s history, cultural shifts, and potential. Have A Art has kept that in mind during the development and implementation of the mural camp.

“This is an untapped community as far as mural art goes, and I felt that this was a good place to start branching out,” said Have A Art. “There’s a lot of other communities that’s already been doing it for years, and I see all of the positive enrichment that came along with that. I don’t want to leave any stone unturned, and I think Plymouth is a good place for that.”

By Sunday, the finished product will be a mural depicting people of different backgrounds participating in various forms of play. Have A Art is hoping that the mural will inspire more people to get outside and enjoy the Beade Street Park’s resources.

“I had seen that this is a park that’s well-kept, and I feel like it’s not being used to its full potential,” said Have A Art.

The hope is also that the act of painting, and the finished mural, will serve as inspiration for anyone in the community who is searching for a positive, difference-making form of involvement.

“I want people to see that they can make a difference as well if they just participate.”