A crowd gathered around The Back Porch stage during Frankie Boy & The Blues Express’ set at the 2024 Briggs Farm Blues Festival.

Wormtown Trading Company, a Massachusetts-based business selling handmade goods, was one of over 50 vendors at the 2024 Briggs Farm Blues Festival.

GA-20, a blues band from the Boston area, played the Main Stage at the 2024 Briggs Farm Blues Festival on Saturday.

The camping area at the 2024 Briggs Farm Blues Festival included sites in the woods and the field adjacent to the main stage.

The ‘Vendor Village’ is where Briggs Farm Blues Festival guests can check out the food and merchandise options being offered by over 50 vendors.

Some members of the 2024 Briggs Farm Blues Festival crowd sat under umbrellas on Saturday to shield themselves from the sun.

The 2024 Briggs Farm Blues Festival attracted a crowd from across the country.

NESCOPECK TWP. — The 2024 edition of the Briggs Farm Blues Festival ended Saturday, but the final day still offered blues fans an impressive lineup of artists and vendors.

The annual music festival, which has been held at the Briggs family farm in Nescopeck since 1998, is a three-day event. On the music side of things, fans can flock to either the Main Stage or The Back Porch to listen to national and local artists play the blues and its many offshoot genres.

On Saturday, the Main Stage lineup included Uncle Lucius, the North Mississippi Allstars, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, GA-20 and Katie Henry.

The Back Porch lineup on Saturday included Guitar Zack, the Blues Reincarnation Project, Frankie Boy & The Blues Express, Mark “Muleman” Massey & The Cornlickers, and Lonnie Shields.

This year’s festival also featured over 50 vendors, selling handmade crafts, music merchandise and more. The “Vendor Village” also included food and drink vendors.

Guests who wished to stay at the festival overnight had the opportunity to stay in the camping area, which could accommodate tents, cars, vans or RVs.