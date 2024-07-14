🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Sunday said it started just like any other Trump rally, then it became a tragic situation.

Meuser, R-Dallas, was in Butler County on Saturday and he attended the rally for former President Donald Trump and he witnessed the entire tragedy unfold.

“It started just like any other Trump Rally.” Meuser said. “I gave pre-rally remarks, and when Trump arrived, we greeted him, and he was in great spirits. He even joked about my Make America Great Again hat, which I paid ten dollars for on the way in.”

Then, Meuser said about six to seven minutes into Trump’s speech, with more than 25,000 people in attendance, gun fire rang out.

“The first two shots, no one really knew what it was,” Meuser said. “I was standing with Senate candidate, Dave McCormick and Congressman Mike Kelly, and we all turned towards the direction of where the gunfire seemed to be coming from. I then turned to look at the President and that’s when the third shot rang out and he reached for the right side of his head and he hit the deck.

“We didn’t know how badly he was hit, no one did. But the people there had as much concern about the President as they did themselves. The Secret Service got on top of the President fast. Everyone was yelling, crying, screaming, with great concern for the President. When he lifted his fist, with blood on his face, he also lifted everyone’s spirits and resolve.”

Meuser then said this:

“Tragically, sitting no more than 12 rows behind me, a fine patriot and community servant named Corey Comperatore, from Buffalo Township, was fatally shot performing his last heroic act — shielding his family. This would-be assassin and in-fact murderer, who I will not name, we quickly learned was shot and killed by Secret Service. There were others wounded, with at least two critically. We pray for all of them and their families.”

Meuser said the former President was taken to a local hospital and was released a couple of hours later.

“President Trump’s will and strength of character was on full display when he recognized the need to reassure all with a few fist pumps in the air that he was okay,” Meuser said.

Meuser said Trump has set up a GoFundMe for the victims — https://www.gofundme.com/f/president-trump-seeks-support-for-butler-pa-victims — and released the following statement via his Truth Social Account:

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our faith and defiant in the face of wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win. I truly love our country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin.” — DJT

“The harsh, incendiary and inflammatory language needs to stop,” Meuser said. “Individuals that use that language need to be called out. When other elected lawmakers refer to President Trump as a Hitler-like, tyrannical, and as a dictator regularly, they are fueling a very false narrative. We are all called in this moment to calm the waters and cool the language that we choose to use to address our political differences.”

Gov. Shapiro identifies victim

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Sunday identified the rally-goer who was killed as Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief from the area, and said he “died a hero.”

“His wife shared with me that he dove on his family to protect them,” Shapiro said.

He declined to discuss the condition of two others who were wounded.

Gov. Shapiro has ordered U.S. and Commonwealth flags to half-staff in honor of Corey Comperatore

In accordance with the United States flag code, Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately, Sunday, July 14, to recognize the tragedy that occurred at a rally for former President Trump in Butler County last evening and in honor of Corey Comperatore, a Butler County husband and father who was killed while attending the event.

The Governor also extends the prayers of all Pennsylvanians to the two Pennsylvanians who remain in critical condition and their families.

The flags shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

