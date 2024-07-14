🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — New state funding and higher education initiatives will boost Luzerne County Community College’s efforts to remain Northeast Pennsylvania’s most affordable and most accessible college, according to LCCC President John Yudichak.

“We appreciate the leadership of Gov. Josh Shapiro and state lawmakers, especially our legislative partners in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, who have enabled us to better serve our students and our workforce development partners in business and industry,” Yudichak said.

Gov. Shapiro signed the new $47.6 billion 2024-25 state budget late Thursday night after the legislature approved it.

Yudichak, who started his new job as president of LCCC on July 1, said the 6% operational budget increase to Pennsylvania Community Colleges and the additional $54 million for PHEAA grants will make college more affordable for students in Pennsylvania, and it will encourage students who are educated in Pennsylvania to work and invest in the future of Pennsylvania.

“New higher educational policy initiatives, like new articulation agreements and dual enrollment enhancements, included in House Bill 897, which is currently waiting to be signed into law by the Governor, will also further support LCCC in our mission make college more accessible and a degree more attainable,” Yudichak said.

“This budget demonstrates a strong commitment to higher education. The 6% operational increase means we will be able to use that funding to further enhance our degree programs in high-demand fields. The 6% increase means LCCC is expected to receive $13,948,570, a $783,506 increase over last year’s allocation.”

Yudichak said LCCC currently offers degrees in high demand fields such as health sciences, early childhood education, education, manufacturing and computer information systems.

“Some of our new programs that meet the needs of the local workforce include a certificate program in advanced manufacturing, a certificate program in game art & design, an Associate of Applied Science in cyber security and networking, and an Associate of Science in public health,” Yudichak said. “We are also currently developing a certificate program in networking and artificial intelligence. These programs that we offer and that are in development will benefit from the additional state funding and continue our commitment to the needs of the local workforce.”

Yudichak said LCCC appreciates the commitment from Gov. Shapiro and lawmakers concerning the re-establishment of funds for dual enrollment, included in HB 897, which will ease student debt and create a pathway forward for students to graduate in a timely manner or ahead of schedule. He said over the years, LCCC has provided ways for high school students to earn college credit while still in high school.

LCCC began offering Early College courses in 2006 as part of the Young Scholars Program. Since its inception, LCCC has served more than 10,300 Early College students. Annual enrollment of early college students increased by 48% over the last three years, from 1,035 students in academic year 2019-2020 to 1,531 students in 2022-2023.

“The articulation agreement in HB 897 paves the way for LCCC to be an affordable option for students while partnering with four-year institutions in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education,” Yudichak said. “Ensuring our students, who enroll in a parallel program at a four-year state institution in Pennsylvania, automatically achieve the status of a junior when transferring. LCCC is proud to have more than 40 articulation agreements in place prior to this new legislation and we look to build more pathways to an affordable college degree.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.