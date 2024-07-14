🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro this week joined Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection acting secretary Jessica Shirley, Department of Agriculture secretary Russell Redding, and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary Cindy Adams Dunn to celebrate significant improvements to the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s (UMCES) 17th annual Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card was issued at the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) office in Harrisburg for the 2023/2024 period.

The report measures the health of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, considering ecological, societal and economic indicators. For the first time in the report’s history, the Chesapeake Bay showed steady overall improvement, earning a C+ grade — the highest grade ever awarded to the overall health of the Bay since the report was created.

The Upper Bay, which is fed by the Susquehanna River from Pennsylvania, scored one of the highest grades among any area of the Bay — and posted a significant improvement from last year — showing how efforts in agency collaborations, strong partnerships, and sustained investments led to progress throughout the Susquehanna River watershed and beyond.

“Our Commonwealth’s Constitution states that every Pennsylvanian has a right to clean air and pure water,” Shapiro said. “My Administration takes seriously our responsibility to protect that right, defend the freedom to breathe clean air and drink pure water, and create a better Commonwealth for our children and grandchildren. This year, the Chesapeake Bay got its highest grade in 22 years, and the portion of the bay that the Susquehanna River flows into got the second-best grade of the entire watershed. Pennsylvania’s portion of the watershed is significantly improving because we’ve brought people together and invested in Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts.”

“The improvements we are celebrating today – cleaner water, better habitat, and healthier watersheds — are the returns on the investments made by Pennsylvania over the last several years,” said Shirley. “That’s why it’s important to continue to invest, so we can continue to make progress. Pennsylvania will build on the momentum from the last five years, and we are committed to continuing this work for years to come, as we work collaboratively to clean up Pennsylvania’s local waterways, and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay.”

“Pennsylvania is making unprecedented investments to support farmers who are changing the way they operate to create healthier soil and cleaner water,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

“Pennsylvania has been hard at work increasing funding and technical assistance with new staff, investments and partnerships in planting streamside forest buffers, leading all Bay states in buffers planted and accounting for 60% of the total amount of buffers planted in the watershed since tracking began in 1996,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

The Susquehanna River is the largest tributary of the Chesapeake Bay, playing a critical role in the overall health and ecology of the Bay.

This significant milestone for the Susquehanna River represents the ongoing work to restore Pennsylvania’s watershed through strategic partnerships and funding. Since 2004, DEP has restored approximately 967 miles of streams and more than 28,000 acres of public lakes.

State Senate passes bill offering new option to reinstate driving privilege

The State Senate this week passed a bill sponsored by Sens. Pat Stefano (R-32) and Jay Costa (D-43) that would allow magisterial district judges to give Pennsylvania drivers who are unable to pay the fees and fines of their suspended license the option to pursue community service as a payment alternative.

It would only apply to drivers whose suspension resulted from routine violations.

“In rural communities, residents are incredibly dependent on their vehicles to get anywhere they need to go — work, the grocery store, doctor’s appointments, school and even the hospital.,” Stefano said. “Living in these areas without the ability to drive is beyond inconvenient. It’s debilitating. Drivers burdened with debt from traffic offenses deserve a solution to retain their license so that they can get back on the road and continue to contribute to our communities.”

Senate Bill 1118 would also allow those who currently have suspended licenses — due to violations of driving without a license, failure to appear in court or failure to pay fines — to be provided with the option of community service if a judge sees fit. The community service payment alternative could additionally apply to suspensions related to driving with a suspended license.

“The importance of reducing financial burdens on low-income drivers cannot be overstated, particularly when license suspensions related to an inability to pay traffic violations keep people from gainful employment, the pursuit of educational opportunities, and access to healthcare for themselves and their families,” Costa said. “Particularly for young people who get caught in a cycle of indefinite license suspension, the results can be debilitating to their future prospects in school and the workforce. “Our bill is a win for drivers, employers and the state’s economic viability moving forward.”

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

DHS highlights trauma-informed research, resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) this week released the latest issue of the Positive Approaches Journal, which aims to provide the most recent research for people with mental and behavioral health challenges, intellectual disabilities, autism and other developmental disabilities to help them live an everyday life.

This edition focuses on trauma-informed research and the best practices that can be implemented in the most supportive ways possible.

“DHS works to ensure that Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism have the services and supports they need,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “We know that there is a higher prevalence of trauma among individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism, and it is our hope that the research in this edition of the Positive Approaches Journal can help individuals and families find the resources they need to improve their everyday lives.”

The Shapiro Administration believes that every Pennsylvanian with intellectual disabilities and autism deserves to receive the supports they need to achieve an everyday life with dignity and opportunity to pursue their goals and live, work and recreate among their families and peers.

Treasurer Garrity announces results of spring unclaimed property suction

Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week announced that Treasury’s spring unclaimed property auction brought in more than $262,000.

All proceeds are carefully logged by Treasury and will remain available for the rightful owners to claim no matter how much time passes.

“This is another tremendously successful auction, and I’m pleased that it generated such an incredible result,” Treasurer Garrity said. “We work for at least three years to find the rightful owners of every item that comes to Treasury’s vault. But eventually, we have to auction items to make room in our vault for incoming property. All auction proceeds are held in perpetuity at Treasury for a rightful owner to claim anytime — whether that’s tomorrow, a few months from now, or many years down the road.”

Nearly 4,400 items were sold during the auction that took place online in March this year. Treasury partners with Pook & Pook, Inc., of Downingtown for auctioneer and appraisal services.

The top price for an item was $18,000 for 27.22 ounces of palladium (a form of platinum).

Other high-price items included:

• 18K yellow gold bracelet with 14K yellow gold charms sold for $4,600.

• 14K white gold ring with an old European cut diamond sold for $3,200.

• 18K yellow gold wristwatch, with .40 ctw of round brilliant cut diamonds sold for $3,000.

• Platinum ring with 1.71 carat diamond sold for $3,000.

Treasury expects to net $262,840.16 after Pook & Pook receives its 12% commission of the full auction total, $298,682.00. The proceeds from the auction were nearly $80,000 over the high estimate.

Items that are not sold at auction, or those not paid for by a winning bidder, are returned to Treasury to be listed in future auctions.

Treasury receives unclaimed property from businesses if the property has been dormant for three years. Tangible property, most often the contents of forgotten safe deposit boxes, is stored in Treasury’s vault for another three years while Treasury tries to find the rightful owners. Treasury never auctions military decorations or memorabilia.

More than $4.5 billion in unclaimed property is available to be claimed. More than one in 10 Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth about $1,600.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.