🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced the following street cleaning schedule for Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved. Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle.

The schedule is tentative and weather permitting. Schedules for other areas of the city will be announced as they are scheduled.

Monday, July 15, 2024

Adams Street – E. Main Street to end – right side

Dillon Street – E. Main Street to end – right side

Pelza Street – Dillon Street to end – right side

N. Cleveland Street – E. Main Street to end – right side

Brogan Avenue – E. Main Street to Lewis Street – right side

Brogan Circle – Lewis Street to cul-de-sac – both sides

Lewis Street – Brogan Street to N. Cleveland Street – right side

Mayock Street – E. Main Street to Plains Township line – right side

Kelly Avenue – E. Main Street to end – both sides

Waddell Place – Kelly Avenue to Mayock Street – right side

Dewey Lane – E. Main Street to End – both sides

McHale Street – Dewey Lane to Mayock Street – right side

Scott Street – E. Main Street to Plains Township Line – right side

Hurley Street – E. Main Street to Sand Street – right side

Sand Street – Scott Street to Huff Street – right side

Huff Street – Sand Street to E. Main Street – right side

Miller Street – E. Main Street to Abbott Street – both sides

Abbott Street – 119 Abbott Street to Miller Street – right side

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Adams Street – E. Main Street to end – left side

Dillon Street – E. Main Street to end – left side

Pelza Street – Dillon Street to end – left side

N. Cleveland Street – E. Main Street to end – left side

Brogan Avenue – E. Main Street to Lewis Street – left side

Lewis Street – Brogan Avenue to N. Cleveland Street – left side

Mayock Street – E. Main Street to Plains Township line – left side

Waddell Place – Kelly Avenue to Mayock Street – left side

McHale Street – Dewey Lane to Mayock Street – left side

Scott Street – E. Main Street to Plains Township Line – left side

Hurley Street – E. Main Street to Sand Street – left side

Sand Street – Scott Street to Huff Street – left side

Huff Street – Sand Street to E. Main Street – left side