Giants Despair Hillclimb is more than a race

John Harnett, 77, of Abington Township, poses with his Cauldwell Super Vee on Sunday at the Giants Despair Hillclimb in Laurel Run.

When they weren’t racing, drivers parked their cars in a paved area near the starting line, showing off their wheels and mingling with other attendees.

LAUREL RUN — When Tim Lanning was growing up, he had a front row seat to the Giants Despair Hillclimb, one of the oldest continuing motor racing events in the world.

“My grandmother’s front porch used to be right at the starting line,” said Lanning, 67, as he pointed toward the other side of East Northampton Street.

That house is long gone now, but the race itself has remained a constant in the community since its inception in 1906. This past weekend, the beloved summer tradition returned to Laurel Run for its 119th year, drawing in a huge crowd of racers and spectators from across the country.

In addition to the hillclimb itself, the three day event also featured live music on Friday and Saturday.

According Co-Event Chair Bill Feist, 108 people entered the race this year.

“It’s great to see family and friends get together for this,” Feist said. “It’s the main event for this area.”

Sunday, on the final day of the event, spectators gathered in the grassy area along East Northampton Street watching as racers sat idle at the starting line, their engines rumbling, ready to begin the mile-long trek up the steep mountain heading toward Lauren Run.

Marina Martino, 33, of Dallas, and her two children Locke, 2, and Jonas, 5, were among those watching.

“My boys are excited to see the sports cars,” she said. “It’s been fun just to see the cars up close and hear their engines running.”

Although she was hiding from the sun under the shade of a tree, Martino was actually grateful for the hot and humid weather.

“My kids were here last year with my husband. They saw maybe two or three cars race before it started raining and everything stopped. So, I couldn’t have asked for a nicer day,” she said.

Down near the starting line where the food trucks were set up, racers waiting for their opportunity to drive the course passed the time by mingling with each other and showing off their cars to other attendees.

Dan Malave, 33, of Scott Township, was among them and has competed in the hillclimb for the last eight years.

“I came to see it as a spectator and I thought it was really interesting. I got an affordable car to enter and then a more expensive one,” he laughed.

This year, Malave drove a Formula Mazda.

“This is probably one of the fastest courses I’ve done,” he said.

John Harnett, 77, came from all the way from Abington Township to participate in the hillcimb — something he’s been doing for the past 30 years.

“I love the people. We come here for the hillclimb, but after the racing is done, we sit around and talk,” Harnett said.

Before getting into hillclimbs, Harnett said he used to compete in auto cross, a type of motorsport where drivers would race against the clock to navigate a course of traffic cones set up in a parking lot.

“This is so much more enjoyable than that,” Harnett said.

Although he used to concentrate on how fast he could complete the course, Harnett said he’d focused more in recent years on developing his skills as a driver and enjoying the experience of getting to actually take his Cauldwell Super Vee out for a spin.

“You don’t get to drive a car like this on the road a lot. So, I use every opportunity I get to do that.”

Race Results

The unofficial results for the top 10 times at the 2024 Giants Despair Climb are listed below:

1. Heikki Rinta-Koski — 39.695

2. Ronald Moreck — 40.054

3. Justin Reed — 40.384

4. Mark Aubele — 40.709

5. Bill Feist — 41.847

6. Michael S. Robinson — 43.726

7. Kurt Bartholomew — 43.942

8. George Bowland — 44.484

9. Michael Radjavitch Jr. — 44.515