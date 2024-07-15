🔊 Listen to this

An estimated 1,000 people attended the christening of a new 4,500 horsepower three-unit Diesel locomotive of the Central Railroad of New Jersey at the Ashley rail yards on July 17, 1949.

The powerful locomotive was named in honor of Ashley native Joseph P. Cavanaugh, a U.S. Navy Seaman first class who lost his life during World War II.

Cavanaugh’s mother, Helen Cavanaugh, was joined by her daughter, also named Helen Cavanaugh, and son, Leonard Cavanaugh, when she christened the new locomotive with a Champaign bottle at the Ashley rail yards. The late U.S. Congressman Daniel J. Flood stood beside as the bottle was smashed.

“The locomotive, manufactured by Baldwin Locomotive Company, will be named in honor of First Class Seaman Joseph P. Cavanaugh, of Hartford Street, Ashley,” reported the Times Leader on July 13, 1949, a few days before the event.

According to the July 13, 1949 story, Seaman Cavanaugh was on board the submarine USS Capelin, which was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1943, after sailing from Darwin, Australia. The young war hero was declared officially dead Jan. 10, 1946.

Seventy-six men lost their lives on the USS Capelin.

Helen Cavanaugh received a telegram from the U.S. War Department on Jan. 2, 1944, reporting her son was reported missing “following action in the performance of his duty and in the service of his country,” reported the Evening News on Jan. 3, 1944.

Seaman Cavanaugh, born Oct. 2, 1922, was a 1940 graduate of St. Leo’s High School in Ashley, and was employed by the Central Railroad of New Jersey as a fireman from 1941 until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in November 1942.

The Joseph P. Cavanaugh locomotive immediately went into service for the Central Railroad of New Jersey transporting freight cars between Jersey City, N.J., and Scranton.

“The christening program was held in line with the railroad company policy of naming new equipment in honor of employees killed in the last war,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported July 18, 1949.

Cavanaugh was not the only local servicemen who lost their life during World War II to have locomotives named after him.

A Central Railroad diesel-electric freight locomotive was christened Aug. 10, 1947, in honor of John R. Balasia, of Wyoming Street, Lee Park, Hanover Township, who served with the U.S. Army Air Force when killed in the South Pacific on April 22, 1943.

Nearly 3,000 people attended the christening for Balasia held at the Central Railroad rail yard on East Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Aug. 10, 1947. Balasia was a welder/fabricator for the Central Railroad of New Jersey prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army.