WILKES-BARRE — A police detained woman from Berwick initiated a fight with Wilkes-Barre officers investigating an alleged shoplifting incident at Boscov’s Department Store on Saturday, according to court records.

Megan P. Taylor, 24, of Monroe Street, attempted to run away when detained on South Main Street where police had stopped a vehicle occupied by several men suspected of stealing jewelry and watches from the department store, court records say.

Police in court records allege Taylor, who was a passenger in the vehicle, used another name to identify herself.

When an officer found a Social Security card that had Taylor’s name, she allegedly attempted to run away but was stopped.

Taylor initiated a struggle with officers, smacked an officer in the face and attempted to grab an officer’s Taser that was damaged, court records say.

After Taylor was handcuffed, police in court records allege she continued to resist and threw herself on the ground refusing to get up.

Officers had to physically place Taylor in the rear seat of a cruiser.

Taylor was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston on charges of assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement and disorderly conduct. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $7,500 bail.

Items allegedly stolen from Boscov’s were recovered from the vehicle, including the discovery of illicit drugs and paraphernalia, court records say.