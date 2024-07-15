🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police reported a 29-year-old man lost his pinky finger when it was severed during a reported stabbing on Old Train Station Road early Monday morning.

Police responded to the area along South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard for a reported stabbing just before 5 a.m.

Officers said they encountered a man who had his pinky finger severed.

The man was uncooperative with officers and transported to a local hospital.