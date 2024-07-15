🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown Monday ordered all American flags on city property to be placed at half-staff, in accordance with the United States flag code, in response to the events that took place over the weekend at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler County, where a gunman opened fire in an apparent attempt to assassinate the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

According to the press release, in the lowering of flags, Wilkes-Barre residents and visitors are encouraged to keep the family of Corey Comperatore, a Butler County husband and father who was killed while attending the event, in their thoughts and prayers, as well as to the two Pennsylvanians who were seriously injured at the event and remain in critical condition.

This action is in solidarity with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s initiative and invitation for all Pennsylvanians to participate in this tribute, the release stated.

The flags shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the date of Mr. Comperatore’s interment, which has not yet been announced.