DURYEA — Police in Duryea released surveillance pictures involving a man suspected of rummaging through vehicles and stealing items on Monday.

Police said the unknown thief arrived in the employee parking lot at Pride Mobility on York Avenue driving a white sedan with a sunroof before 8:30 a.m.

The thief entered several parked vehicles and stole items including cash, AirPods and tobacco, police reported.

Police described the thief as a white male, mid-20s to mid-30s, short brown hair and wore a blue shirt.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle in the surveillance pictures is asked to call Duryea police at 570-457-1721 ext. 2.