Jerome Sharr to be sentenced on his birthday, Oct. 10

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man on state parole after serving prison sentences for stealing firearms in Monroe County and burglarizing several houses, including a police officer’s residence, pled guilty to posting stolen appliances for sale on a social media app.

Jerome James Sharr, 33, of Blackman Street, was charged by Hanover Township police in January 2024, when assisting Dallas Township police in searching a storage unit in Hanover Township.

Police in Dallas Township investigated a home burglary on Glendalough Road where a refrigerator, a stove, microwave, a television and a table were stolen.

Family who lives at the Dallas Township house discovered the stove that was stolen from their residence was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to inspect the appliance.

When a family member went to the storage unit in Hanover Township, they learned the stove matched the serial number along with other items stolen from the Dallas Township house, according to court records.

Sharr, who posted the stolen stove for sale, pled guilty to receiving stolen property before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Sharr, who was jailed at the county correctional facility when Vough revoked his bail, is scheduled to be sentenced on his birthday, Oct. 10.

Court records and previous published Times Leader reports say Sharr was sentenced by Judge Tina Polachek Gartley in March 2012 to 10-to-19 years in state prison, for numerous burglaries in the area, including the ransacking of a then-Wilkes-Barre police officer’s house in Hanover Township on Nov. 17, 2010. Video game systems, video games and a computer were stolen from the city officer’s house, court records say.

Polachek Gartley’s sentence also involved a drive-by shooting by Sharr at an occupied house on South Regent Street, Wilkes-Barre, in November 2008, according to court records and previous published reports.

Sharr was also separately sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role with stealing 12 firearms from a Monroe County firearms store on Dec. 29, 2010.