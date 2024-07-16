🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A police officer from the Edwardsville Police Department was injured when punched in the face and pushed down a flight of stairs inside a residence on Garfield Street.

The officer, a female, was transported to a local hospital for injuries to her face and knee.

Joshua Hall, 42, was apprehended by police from Kingston and Plymouth following the alleged assault inside the Garfield Street house.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer responded to an unruly man inside the Garfield Street house and found Hall on top of a woman in a second floor bedroom just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Hall shoved the officer out of the bedroom and slammed the door shut.

The officer forced open the door as Hall punched the officer in the face and pushed her down stairs, the complaint says.

Hall fled the house but was later captured by Kingston and Plymouth police officers.

Hall was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, evading arrest, harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Hall was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Cronauer deemed him a threat to the community.