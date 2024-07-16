🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Julie Havel, Pennsylvania American Water health and safety director, on Tuesday reminded customers to not only hydrate, but to stay safe while keeping cool.

“It’s something you hear about all the time — drink water for your health, but many people don’t realize how easy it is to become dehydrated on a hot summer day,” Havel said. “Summer is upon us! With the rising temperatures and longer days, it is essential to take proper safety measures while enjoying the warm weather.”

Pennsylvania American Water is urging its customers to be mindful of the heat and to take proper precautions when engaging in outdoor activities.

The water company shared a few essential safety tips that can keep you and your community safe during these hot summer months:

• Don’t let yourself get thirsty — Drink water before you feel thirsty. Thirst is a sign that you may already be slightly dehydrated.

• Hydrate before bed — Your body loses water while you sleep, so try to drink about eight ounces of water before you go to bed and another eight ounces when you wake up.

• Use a refillable water bottle — Single-use plastics are almost never recycled and can take nearly 1,000 years to biodegrade. Carrying a water bottle with you can also serve as a useful reminder to drink throughout the day.

• Don’t trespass or swim in a public water supply reservoir — While it may be tempting to cool down by taking a swim in a local body of water, make sure to confirm that it is not located on private property.

• Don’t tamper with fire hydrants — Tampering with fire hydrants is a crime and can result in serious fines or prison time. Also, using fire hydrants in a non-emergency situation can make them less reliable during a real emergency.

• Don’t just hydrate outdoors — Make sure to not just hydrate while outdoors. Proper hydration needs to always be a priority during the summer, even while inside.

“Keeping safety in mind during the summer is definitely the cool thing to do,” added Havel.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.