Rep. Kaufer co-sponsored PA Sites legislation

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday said he has been laser-focused on creating jobs, growing the economy and ensuring every Pennsylvanian has real opportunity.

“And this bipartisan budget gives us new tools to compete economically and win,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Pennsylvania has the only divided legislature in the nation, but we were able to come together to deliver the largest down-payment in site development in our history while also investing in our main streets, supporting our small businesses and cutting taxes. Under my administration, Pennsylvania is open for business, and we’re competing once again on a national scale.”

Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger on Tuesday joined Lehigh Valley legislators and local economic development leaders at a major redevelopment site in Bethlehem — the Bethlehem Steel General Office (SGO) Building — for a ceremonial bill signing of the new bipartisan budget that the governor signed into law last week.

Shapiro said the 2024-25 budget delivers on his key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, grow the Commonwealth’s economy, and create good-paying jobs.

Included in the budget, Shapiro secured $500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES — Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites program.

“Getting PA Sites done in this year’s budget isn’t just a game-changer for Northeast Pennsylvania, but for the Commonwealth as a whole,” said Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston. “Our investment in this year’s budget sets us on a trajectory for long term success and budget stability by generating billions of dollars in recurring tax revenue annually while simultaneously showing that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

In a bipartisan effort, Rep. Kaufer, Sen. Nick Miller, Sen. Chris Gebhard and Rep. Kyle Donahue, and Rep. Aaron D. Kaufer introduced legislation to create the PA SITES program and authorize up to $500 million in new funding to invest in site development, preparation and readiness for businesses to locate or expand in Pennsylvania.

The governor’s bipartisan budget also includes $20 million for the Main Street Matters program, to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth, $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania, and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors and support good-paying jobs — building on the governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

“Thanks to the bipartisan support for Gov. Shapiro’s budget, we now have $500 million to invest in site preparation, which will benefit all regions of the Commonwealth to attract and retain business and industry,” Siger said. “That means more companies can create family-sustaining jobs for Pennsylvanians. Combined with the other key economic investments in our Main Streets and tourism efforts, we’re making Pennsylvania a better place to do business, a better place to live and a great place to visit.”

Rep. Donahue said “this significant investment will turn dirt into jobs, accelerate business development and create economic opportunity throughout the Commonwealth.”

Last year, Gov. Shapiro and Secretary Siger invited a group of leading site selectors from across the country to the Capitol and asked for their honest feedback — and they shared that while Pennsylvania is home to a highly-skilled workforce, bountiful natural resources and a strategic location, the Commonwealth does not have enough sites readily available, making it harder to attract businesses to Pennsylvania or expand existing operations here. As a result of these conversations, Governor Shapiro and DCED launched the PA SITES pilot program.

