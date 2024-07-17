🔊 Listen to this

The Bear Creek Camp community is mourning the loss of one of its campers.

According to a press release from the Lutheran camp, which is located in Bear Creek Township, a camper went missing Tuesday afternoon during a scheduled time at the lake and after a search, was found in the water unresponsive.

Staff began CPR, the statement read, and 911 was called.

EMS soon arrived and transported the camper by ambulance to the hospital where they later passed away.

The release, which was signed by executive director Collin Grooms and board chair Brian Daniszewski, asked for privacy for the family and the community.

“Our community is devastated by this loss. We are providing support and resources to our campers, staff and families during this incredibly difficult time. The safety and well-being of our campers have always been and will continue to be our utmost priority,” the statement read.