🔊 Listen to this

The Back Mountain Chamber’s Cultural Committee will hold a DANCE DANCE DANCE event on at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at Irem Country Club Pavilion in Dallas.

Tickets for the event are on sale for $50 each and can be purchased at backmountainchamber.org/events.

Food will be provided by Appletree Terrace and live dance music will be provided by CTO popShop.

There will be a basket raffle to benefit the Irem Transportation Fund, which is the group that transports patients to/from Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Additionally, the chamber is collecting aluminum tabs that will be turned into money to help cover the Shepherds’ transportation costs.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, call the chamber office at 570-675-9380 or visit the event website.