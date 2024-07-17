🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Lake Township man accused of delivering fentanyl that caused the overdose death of his boyfriend was captured by city police during a traffic stop in the Sherman Hills apartment complex on Tuesday.

William John Milligan, 29, who identifies himself as a woman and uses the name “Selena Leyc,” was wanted on a judge’s bench warrant issued when he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing June 25 on charges of drug delivery resulting in death and reckless endangerment.

City police conducted a traffic stop in the apartment complex and learned an occupant of the vehicle, Milligan, had an active arrest warrant. During a pat-down search, police say, Milligan was found with suspected narcotics.

Milligan was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on the arrest warrant.

Milligan had been free on $20,000 unsecured bail imposed Jan. 25 when he surrendered on the drug deliver resulting in death charges filed by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre.

State police charged Milligan after investigating the death of Kodiak Solomon inside a residence on Loyalville Outlet Road, Lake Township, on Dec. 24, 2021.

An autopsy revealed Solomon died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Milligan initially denied knowing anything about empty fentanyl packets found inside the house.

A forensic examination of Milligan’s cellular phone revealed he communicated with another person about buying and selling drugs, including one message, “I love my fet (fentanyl,” court records say.

Milligan’s cellular phone also had videos of Solomon overdosing and being unresponsive on Dec. 24, 2021, according to court records.