SCRANTON — A man from Glen Lyon, Newport Township, was indicted by a federal grand jury on firearm offenses this week.

Justis Shea, 31, was indicted on charges for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The indictment alleges from May to July 2, 2024, Shea possessed a Smith & Wesson 15 rifle after being convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year in prison.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Luzerne County district attorney’s office and police in Ashley and Kingston investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Buchanan is prosecuting.