🔊 Listen to this

The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a Tornado warning Wednesday for parts of Northeastern Luzerne County from 5:30 until 6 p.m.

According to the warning, a storm capable of producing a tornado was located at 5:27 p.m. over Sugar Notch, or near Wilkes-Barre, moving east at 40 mph.

The storm will pass through or near Wilkes-Barre, Edwardsville, and Bear Creek.

The warning urges residents in the affected areas to prepare by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur and tree damage is likely.