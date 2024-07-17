🔊 Listen to this

Local jazz band, South Side Five provided the musical entertainment for August 2023 installment of Sunsets on SOMA.

WILKES-BARRE — Sunsets on SOMA happy hour event will return to Midtown Village, 41 S. Main St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday featuring live music from local band, Room 206.

The event, presented by Geisinger and hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, includes adult beverages available for purchase from Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s, engaging activities like cornhole, and ample outdoor seating.

“Sunsets on SOMA is a cornerstone of our ‘Downtown Rebound’ initiative, designed to inject life, vitality and vibrancy back into our center city while supporting our local restaurant and retail businesses,” said Shelby Monk, Marketing and Event Coordinator at DCP, in a recent press release.

Sunsets on SOMA will return again Aug. 15 with live music from Teddy Young Band and again Sep. 19 with musical guest Joe Burke & and Co.