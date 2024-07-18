🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Duryea man caught downloading and saving child sexual abuse materials will spend at least three months at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Tyler Christian Rosko, 33, of Meyers Street, had his own reactions and his attorney, Qiana M. Lehman, to thank for the sentence.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Sr. noted if it was not for Rosko’s cooperation with detectives from the district attorney’s office when a search warrant was served at his residence on Oct. 27, 2023, and not sharing child sexual abuse materials, he would have face a substantial state prison sentence.

Murphy strongly advocated for a low sentence as sentencing guidelines dictated a sentence of three-months to one year on each of the 100 counts Rosko faced.

Sklarosky sentenced Rosko to three-months to two-years at the county correctional facility on 50 counts of child pornography in addition to seven-years probation on 50 counts of child pornography. Rosko is also mandated to register his address for 15 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Rosko read a letter in court apologizing for his actions as Murphy, in seeking a lower sentence, said her client has mental health and gambling issues. Murphy further argued Rosko works to support his family and pay bills working in the construction trade.

“Had there not been full cooperation and sharing, you would be going for much longer,” Sklarosky told Rosko.

County detectives, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, investigated a Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children. The Cyber tip was linked to a phone number registered to Rosko, according to court records.

When detectives executed a search warrant, Rosko admitted he had been downloading, viewing and saving child sexual abuse materials for three years, court records say.

Court records say Rosko would find chat rooms across the “dark web” and download child sexual abuse materials he saved on an old cellular phone.

Murphy sought and was granted by Sklarosky for Rosko to be immediately paroled upon serving three-months at the county correctional facility.