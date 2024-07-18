🔊 Listen to this

The United Way of Greater Hazleton, as part of its “Stuff the Bus” program, will be providing free backpacks and school supplies to students in the area ahead of the upcoming school year and due to high demand, organizers are asking families to register for the supplies by Aug. 2.

Anyone interested in receiving a backpack can call 211 to register. A live contact with someone as well as translation services will be available when necessary.

Backpacks will contain pens, pencils, crayons, markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, scissors, packs of paper, notebooks, dry erasers, markers, hand sanitizer, folders and erasers.

According to a press release, only 1200 backpacks will be given out and pick up days will be split between Tuesday, Aug. 13, and Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The supplies will be split between Elementary, Middle School and High School students from Greater Hazleton Area Schools.

Anyone looking to donate items can drop them off at the following locations: Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton, Lehigh Valley Health and Wellness Center, Lehigh Valley Health Circle Station Location, the Laurel Mall, The Repair Shop Gentlemen Company Barbershop and Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center.