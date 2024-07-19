🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged over the month at 3.4% in June — the ninth consecutive month at 3.4%.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose by one-tenth of a percentage point from its May rate to 4.1%.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2024.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point above its record low June 2023 level of 3.2%, while the national rate was up one-half of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 2,000 over the month from May’s record high to 6,603,000 in June. The decline was due entirely to a drop in resident employment which also was down from a record high in May. Resident unemployment was unchanged over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 15,600 over the month to a record high of 6,183,900, setting the 11th consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from May in seven of the 11 industry super-sectors.

The largest movement over the month was a gain of 8,300 jobs in education & health services, which reached its 13th straight record high.

Financial activities and leisure & hospitality both also reached record high levels in June.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 98,100 with gains in seven of the 11 super-sectors. Education & health services (+60,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.