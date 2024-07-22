🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 75-year-old man from Avoca was deemed a sexually violent predator prior to being sentenced to up to 17 years in state prison on Monday.

Michael Brojakowski, formerly of Main Street, was arrested by Avoca police in April 2022, after a girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Police in court records say Brojakowski sexually assaulted the girl from 2011 to 2018.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Brojakowski to three-to-17-years in prison on no-contest charges of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Brojakowski did not challenge the charges in a plea agreement with prosecutors filed March 1.

A no contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but accepts prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Prior to being sentenced, Paula Brust, a board member with the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Board, testified for Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Green that Brojakowski met the criteria as a sexually violent predator due to the age of the victim and Brojakowski and the number of assaults that took place.

Brojakowski began to speak about the case but offered no apology before he abruptly stopped prior to being sentenced.

Brojakowski’s attorney, Ellen M. Granahan of Scranton, requested a county sentence due to his advance age and health.

As a sexually violent predator, Brojakowski is mandated to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle ownership under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.