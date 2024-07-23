🔊 Listen to this

Firefighters work to knock down an attic fire that spread through a double-block on Jenkins Street in West Pittston early Tuesday morning. A firefighter was injured in the blaze, which rendered the property a total loss.

WEST PITTSTON — A firefighter was injured and a double-block property destroyed early Tuesday morning as a fire broke out on Jenkins Street.

West Pittston fire chief John Hood said that his company got the call at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday for a fire at 610-612 Jenkins St. in the borough.

Upon arrival, Hood said that there was heavy smoke showing from the 610 side of the property, with the apartment’s occupants relaying that the fire had started in the attic.

All occupants were accounted for, and were being assisted by the Red Cross in finding arrangements for the night, according to Hood. The 612 apartment was currently undergoing renovations at the time of the fire, and was unoccupied.

None of the occupants were injured, but a firefighter did sustain a foot injury while battling the blaze, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Crews from West Pittston and neighboring municipalities battled the fire for close to four hours, with heavy smoke and visible flames shooting up through the roof of the structure.

There was no word Tuesday on what may have caused the fire, but Hood said that a state police fire marshal would be contacted to assist in the investigation.

The property is being assessed as a total loss, according to Hood.