WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, has announced $396 million in new competitive grant funding from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to help Pennsylvania manufacturers lead the way in clean manufacturing.

The program will create good jobs, benefit historically disadvantaged communities, and ensure that Pennsylvania manufacturing continues to create in-demand goods for the American and global markets.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding comes from the IRA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) program, which supports industrial decarbonization projects.

“Nobody is more equipped to lead the next generation of industry and manufacturing than Pennsylvanians,” Casey said. “This grant is a game-changing investment that will support greenhouse gas-reducing projects, create good jobs, and bolster economies across the Commonwealth. I will keep fighting for investments that secure the Commonwealth as our Nation’s industrial backbone.”

The CPRG grant funding will go towards the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA) initiative. RISE PA supports industrial and manufacturing projects that reduce carbon emissions and benefit the health, safety, and economies of surrounding communities.

After learning that RISE PA could reduce 9,176,810 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050 and infuse tens of billions of dollars into Pennsylvania economies, Sen. Casey urged EPA Administrator Michael Regan to fund the initiative. RISE PA will support industrial decarbonization projects on a tiered basis, allowing for a diverse array of projects to be eligible for funding.

These projects, including low-emission steel production, will not only bolster Pennsylvania’s historically robust industrial economy, but will cement the Commonwealth’s role as a clean industrial manufacturing leader worldwide.

Shapiro hosts ceremonial bill signing highlighting budget investments to support the ID/A community

Gov. Josh Shapiro this week joined Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism (ID/A), caregivers and advocates, and legislative leaders for a ceremonial bill signing to highlight the 2024-25 budget he signed into law last week.

Before the signing, the Governor hosted Special Olympics Pennsylvania for a bocce tournament and brunch at the Governor’s Residence.

This budget finally stands up for Pennsylvanians with ID/A and the direct support professionals (DSPs) who care for them by securing $354.8 million in federal and state funding to provide more resources for home and community-based service providers.

The budget includes $280 million to help raise wages for the direct support professionals who care for Pennsylvanians and $74.8 million to begin the process of clearing the emergency waiting list — ensuring more Pennsylvanians receive the care they need and deserve.

“Pennsylvanians in every community and of every background deserve more freedom to chart their own course and more opportunity to succeed,” Shapiro said. “Our loved ones and neighbors with intellectual disabilities and autism deserve to live with dignity and the supports they need to succeed. Because we came together across party lines, this budget delivers a historic amount for them and begins the process of finally ending the waiting list for services. This is good government in action — and is another example of how when we come together, we can deliver real results for Pennsylvanians.”

­During visits to Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, Warminster, and New Freedom, Gov. Shapiro and Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh met with Pennsylvanians with ID/A, caregivers, and advocates to hear how the 2024-25 budget would address their needs by expanding access to home and community-based services and addressing the shortage of DSPs.

The bipartisan 2024-25 budget investments build on the $17.49 million secured in the 2023-24 budget to help an additional 850 Pennsylvanians with ID/A get off the home and community-based services waiting list.

State announces nearly $100M in savings for Pennsylvanians through PID rate review process

Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys this week announced that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) has saved consumers $98.3 million in annual property and casualty (P&C) insurance premiums in the first six months of 2024 through its review of insurance company rate filings.

This initiative upholds the Shapiro Administration’s continued commitment to ensuring all consumers are offered affordable options when it comes to insurance coverage.

“Protecting Pennsylvania’s insurance consumers is a top priority for Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Department,” said Humphreys. “During our analysis of rate filings, we utilize all the tools at our disposal so that we can make sure Pennsylvanians are provided with affordable insurance options for their cars, homes and properties. This rate review process helps keep hard-earned money in Pennsylvanians’ pockets. PID encourages all consumers to shop for coverage, so that they can ensure they’re purchasing the coverage that fits their needs, at a price they can afford.”

PA 529 tax credit bill being incorporated into Tax Code offers significant benefits to families, employers

The 529 tax credit, originally House Bill 1745 and co-prime sponsored by state Reps. Kristin Marcell (R-Bucks) and Paul Friel (D-Chester), has been successfully incorporated into the recently signed Tax Code by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

This new tax credit incentivizes employers to contribute to their employees’ PA 529 College and Career Savings Program accounts, providing substantial benefits to families across Pennsylvania and supporting workforce development.

House Bill 1745 expands the tax credit to encourage workforce development and ease the financial burden of higher education for Pennsylvania families. The PA 529 tax credit allows for a 25% tax credit on employer contributions of up to $500 per participating employee per year.

“The 529 Act is an example of how we can, and must, work together to make progress for our families,” said Friel. “By finding common ground, building bipartisan connections and remembering who we serve — the people of Pennsylvania.”

“Addressing the skills gap and strengthening our workforce starts with access to education,” said Marcell. “By encouraging employers to invest in their employees’ futures, this tax credit supports Pennsylvania families and builds a more skilled and educated workforce. We are making it easier for families to save for higher education, ensuring that our students have the opportunities they need to succeed.”

“This tax credit is outstanding news. It will encourage employers to help employees save with our tremendous PA 529 College and Career Savings Program and PA ABLE Savings Program for people with disabilities,” said Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. “That will be a huge help to families across Pennsylvania, and by offering this new benefit, employers will become even more attractive places to work.”

The PA 529 program, known for its flexibility and growing popularity, offers two savings plan options to cover various educational expenses, laying a strong foundation for the initiative.

House Bill 1745 underscores the importance of workforce development in sustaining economic growth and competitiveness.

Pa. invests $200,000 to train workers with disabilities for manufacturing jobs

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger this week announced a new $200,000 investment by the Shapiro Administration in the Community Integrated Services (CIS) Manufacturing Accelerator Program that will provide Pennsylvanians with disabilities the skills they need to secure jobs with local manufacturers.

The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant will fund program locations at Drexel University and the Community College of Philadelphia. Upon completion, participants will receive assistance in applying to jobs with local manufacturers, and once hired, will receive support as needed.

Gov. Josh Shapiro is committed to developing a strong pipeline of manufacturing workers through technical career training to meet the industry’s growing need for workers while helping all Pennsylvanians chart their own course and secure a job with family-sustaining wages.

“The Shapiro Administration is proud to support the Community Integrated Services program as they expand our manufacturing workforce and create real opportunity for our residents with disabilities who are looking for good jobs,” said Secretary Siger. “The Manufacturing Accelerator Program will benefit both the industry and the community by creating a more inclusive and productive workforce that can meet the current and future needs of the region.”

Based in Philadelphia, CIS is the is the largest Philadelphia-area job search and job support agency assisting people with disabilities in locating employment and succeeding in a job. Through partnerships with public agencies, businesses, schools, universities, and community organizations, CIS works to build a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable workforce and has helped thousands of people find employment while helping local employers meet their workforce needs.

Manufacturing Accelerator Program participants will be trained in Computerized Numerical Controls (CNC) utilizing the Uniquely Abled Model, an intensive manufacturing career prep program for people with disabilities, as well as in the soft skills necessary for success in manufacturing jobs. Most participants are also economically disadvantaged, and the program will help these job-seekers with disabilities to find sustaining, full-time jobs.

Since it was established in 2017, the MTTC program has invested more the $25 million in manufacturing training programs across Pennsylvania.

The MTTC grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and/or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

