WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, Sen. Marty Flynn, and Mayor George Brown on Monday presented checks to two libraries in the city of Wilkes-Barre.

The positive and productive relationship between Flynn, Brown and Pashinski has continued to work for the betterment of the local community.

The first check of $131,000 was for the Osterhout Free Library of Wilkes-Barre to install a restroom in the children’s wing of the library.

The second check was for the Bishop Memorial Library for $150,000 and will include removing the existing, asbestos-containing roof.

“Libraries are crucial institutions in our communities,” said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. “Children, students and adults alike have opportunities to explore different stories and immerse themselves into different worlds. Not only do these libraries provide reading materials to the community, but they also host special events, acting as a congregator for a stronger community of connected neighbors. Crucial institutions deserve crucial investments to ensure that they can be accessible for generations to come.

“I would be remiss if I did not thank my colleague, Sen. Flynn, for all the work he and his office does to help secure these grants and help maximize the quality of life of our neighbors here in Wilkes-Barre. I also want to thank Mayor Brown for joining us for the presentations.”

“The Osterhout Free Library is an essential resource for families in our community,” said Flynn, D-Scranton. “This funding for a new restroom in the children’s wing will make the library more accessible and comfortable for young visitors and their families. Additionally, the investment for the Bishop Memorial Library not only safeguards a vital community resource but also ensures a secure and sustainable future for our local library.”

Richard Miller, Osterhout Free Library executive director, and Will Conyngham, president of the Luzerne County Historical Society, were in attendance for their respective check presentations.

“The Osterhout is a place for childhood wonders as young visitors explore the world of reading and learning,” said Miller. “Families should find the library inviting and easy to use. This grant, secured for the library, will make it easier for caregivers to tend to their children in a safe and private environment that is adjacent to the Pollock Wing which houses the Youth Services Department of the library.”

“The Bishop Memorial Library is home to the Luzerne County Historical Society’s archives,” said Conyngham. “With this grant, the society can replace the roof and protect our collections for the future.”

The grants were awarded from the Local Share Account provided by gaming revenue and administered through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which was established in 2004 to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages.