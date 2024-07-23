WB unveils benches, trash receptacles painted by local art students

Wilkes-Barre City unveiled some newly painted benches and trash receptacles that add to the landscape of the downtown. Public Square adorns this bench outside of City Hall. Students in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s Creative and Performing Arts Academy (CAPAA) designed and painted benches and trash receptacles.

WILKES-BARRE — Thanks to some talented art students from Wilkes-Barre Area High School, visitors to downtown Wilkes-Barre can now get their picture taken sitting next to the iconic Mr. Peanut and other city landmarks.

On Tuesday, Mayor George Brown and members of City Council welcomed students and their teacher to an unveiling of some newly painted benches and trash receptacles that add to the landscape of the downtown.

“What you see here is an amazing display of talent by these Wilkes-Barre Area art students,” Mayor Brown said. “As you can see, their hard work has beautified the outside of City Hall.”

The project was the idea of Council Member Stan Mirin, who worked with Ann Gubitose, the art teacher, at GAR High School.

“I just tried to think of a way to make the area around City Hall look a little better,” Mirin said. “So I mentioned it to Ann and she and her students took it from there.”

Mirin proposed the idea and with the support of Mayor Brown, organized the project. The art students were motivated by a visit to Wilkes-Barre Area High School by Mayor Brown and Councilman Mirin, who talked to the students about the city’s history and the management of the city and they answered questions from the students.

Gubitose said the students participate in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s Creative and Performing Arts Academy (CAPAA) — an audition-based program offering college and career preparation through immersion in an artistic community of peers, teachers and mentors.

Gubitose said the advanced art students drew design ideas and the faculty, staff and students voted to choose the top three designs.

The winning designs were created by Evie Yanaitis and Aurora Carey, Molly Simko, and Ashley Aguilar.

All the CAPAA Art students participated in transferring and painting the final designs onto the finished pieces.

The WBAHS CAPAA Art teachers are Gubitose and Susan Shaw.

For information about the program, visit www.wbasd.k12.pa.us/wbasdcapa_home.aspx.

Gubitose was accompanied by three of the CAPAA program students — Evie Yanaitis, Aurora Carey and Lana Shovlin. Also featured on the benches and trash receptacles are the Market Street Bridge, Millennium Circle, Public Square, City Hall and Wilkes-Barre Police and Fire Departments.

