🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — Police in Newport Township have charged a man from Nanticoke for a fatal hit-and-run crash involving an ATV rider last year.

Richard J. Simon Jr., 39, is facing a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter and five summary traffic violations for the crash that claimed the life of James “Jimmy” Edward Thiemann, 26, near Alden Mountain Road on July 30, 2023.

Thiemann, of Warrior Run, died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Court records say Simon was driving a 2004 Hyundai Sante Fe that struck Thiemann who was operating an ATV.

Thiemann was with a group of other ATV riders traveling south on Alden Mountain Road as Simon was behind them. Simon attempted to pass the ATVs by driving into oncoming traffic and struck Thiemann’s ATV pushing it sideways for a distance, according to court records.

Simon has not been arraigned on the charges filed with District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke.