WILKES-BARRE — A man from Ohio accused of attempting to set a fire inside an unoccupied building in Wilkes-Barre Township was sentenced to probation but will remain jailed until he finds a permanent address.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Ja’mane D’anthony Albert, 22, addresses listed as Columbus, Ohio, and homeless, to two years probation on a charge of reckless burning. Albert pled guilty to the charge June 7 when prosecutors withdrew a criminal mischief offense.

Charges of arson and risking a catastrophe were withdrawn against Albert at a preliminary hearing.

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township in court records say Albert drove a car to the vacant building that formerly was a credit union on Schechter Drive, smashed a window and attempted to ignite a fire on March 27.

Albert was accused of using lighter fluid to ignite a fire just inside the smashed front door but the flames burned out. A second fire was lit adjacent to the building.

A bystander called 911 and recorded Albert’s acts, police reported.

Albert is a member of the U.S. Army National Guard in Ohio as police reported he was absent without leave at the time of his arrest.

Pennsylvania sentencing guidelines called for a two year probationary sentence for Albert, who has no criminal record.