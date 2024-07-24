🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man charged in a shooting on Blackman Street linked by evidence found at a shooting scene on Sambourne Street pled guilty in Luzerne County Court on Wednesday.

Nicholas Lubinski, 20, of Prospect Street, was charged by city police detectives of firing at least two shots from a .380-caliber handgun at another man during a fight in the area of 317 Blackman St. on June 14, 2023, according to court records.

Nine days after the Blackman Street shooting, Lubinski on June 23, 2023, fired multiple rounds from a .380-caliber handgun striking a man three times in the legs at 118 Sambourne St., court records say.

City police detectives in court records say shell casings recovered from Blackman Street and Sambourne Street scenes had tool markings indicating the same .380-caliber handgun was used in the two shootings.

Lubinski was before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to be sentenced on charges of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm related to the Sambourne Street shooting.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman and Lubinski’s attorney, Theron Solomon, announced that a plea deal was worked out related to the Blackman Street shooting.

Lubinski pled guilty to reckless endangerment and criminal mischief related to damage to a vehicle on Blackman Street.

Sklarosky said he will sentence Lubinski on the two separate cases on Aug. 14.