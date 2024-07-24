🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman who formerly lived in Dallas Borough was sentenced to six years probation for endangering four children by living in a house of filth.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Cheryl L. Myers, 59, to two years in the special probationary Intermediate Punishment Program with the first eight months on house arrest with electronic monitoring on a single count of endangering the welfare of children.

Cheryl Myers was also sentenced to consecutive four years probation on four counts of reckless endangerment. She pled guilty to the charges May 20.

Luzerne County detectives went to the house on Machell Avenue while investigating allegations her husband, Bruce K. Myers, 61, possessed child sexual abuse materials on May 5, 2023, according to court records.

Court records say detectives found the house filled with garbage, animal feces, dirty clothing and rotting food that littered floors. Interior doors had to be forced open due to debris piled against them, court records say.

Cheryl Myers, who relocated to Wind Gap in Northampton County, claimed she had several surgeries and was unable to keep up with house chores.

Four children were residing inside the house, which was condemned by Dallas Borough.

Bruce Myers is facing trial in September on charges of reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children and two counts of child pornography.