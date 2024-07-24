🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — McCarthy Tire, Bridgestone, TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking) and the NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking are joining forces to bring the Freedom Drivers Project (FDP) to the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

The FDP is TAT’s traveling museum, designed to raise awareness about human trafficking and equip community members with the resources they need to identify and report it. The FDP features educational materials, interactive displays and artifacts from sex trafficking survivors.

People who tour it will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from the participating organizations.

There will be a presentation at noon from each organization with Task Force member and Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters hosting. Local dignitaries, including Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown, Sen. Marty Flynn, Sen. Lisa Baker, local law enforcement and district attorneys from surrounding counties will be available to answer questions and discuss the importance of combating human trafficking in the community.

“McCarthy Tire Service is proud to partner with Bridgestone, TAT and the NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking to bring this important program to Wilkes-Barre,” said John McCarthy III, regional president of McCarthy Tire Service. “Human trafficking is a serious issue that affects communities everywhere, and we are committed to raising awareness and helping to end it.”

Debra Hamlin, Director of Operations with Bridgestone, added, “The Freedom Drivers Project is a powerful tool for educating the public about human trafficking. We are confident that this event will make a positive impact in Wilkes-Barre.”

Attorney Tom Mosca, co-chair of the NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking, said, “We are grateful to McCarthy Tire Service and Bridgestone for their support of TAT’s Freedom Drivers Project. This event is a critical step in raising awareness about human trafficking and protecting our community.”