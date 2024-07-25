🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, child endangerment, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief against Jennifer Soto, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, on Thursday.

Wilkes-Barre City police charged Soto after a man reported she threatened to stab him and a 15-year-old girl during a domestic disturbance inside an apartment at Mayflower Crossings on May 19.

The charges were dismissed when the man failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing.