WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, child endangerment, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief against Jennifer Soto, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, on Thursday.
Wilkes-Barre City police charged Soto after a man reported she threatened to stab him and a 15-year-old girl during a domestic disturbance inside an apartment at Mayflower Crossings on May 19.
The charges were dismissed when the man failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing.