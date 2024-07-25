Swoyersville boy Kamden Cunningham doing well in USA Mullet Championships

The Cunningham family, first row, Kamden, 6; second row, Braylen, 9; Karson, 7; third row, Brendan and Kelsey.

Kamden ‘The Kammander’ Cunningham, 6, pours a drink at a recent fundraising event. He is currently in first place in the USA Mullet Championships in his age group.

SWOYERSVILLE — Heading into the second round of the USA Mullet Championships, “The Kammander” is in charge — he’s at the top of the leaderboard in his age category.

Kamden Cunningham — known as “The Kammander” — is back this year to raise money for wounded veterans and hopefully become the next USA mullet champion in the ages 5-7 category.

Cunningham, the 6-year-old son of Brendan and Kelsey Cunningham of Swoyersville, entered the second round in the lead, but the competition is far from over.

You can learn more about Kamden and the contest on his Facebook page: The Kammander.

“Kamden did a little happy dance the moment he found out he made it to the second round, his mom, Kelsey said.

And Kamden said, “I really think I’m going to win this year. I hope I can help a lot of people.”

Kamden’s dad, Brendan, also entered the contest for the first time in the adult category, and he was pleasantly surprised to be ranked in the top 10 during the first round.

“I’m only doing this for fun because my kid challenged me to,” Brendan said. “We love a good, healthy competition. It doesn’t matter to me of I win or lose, but we’re having a good time and we’re all in for Kam.”

Kelsey added, “I wasn’t sure how this year was going to pan out, but it’s been pretty exciting so far. Kamden has some pretty incredible odds, it seems. They released the rankings of the first round and from the looks of it, if the competition ended with those results, Kamden’s chances are looking pretty good. We have a fun event planned to bring in some money for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, so we’re really looking forward to that.”

Kelsey Cunningham said the second round of the competition began Wednesday and will continue through July 30. The Final Round of voting runs Aug. 14-21, and the champions will be announced on Aug. 28.

Kelsey said The Kammander will host a fundraiser — “The Kammander’s Final Konquest” — on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Roosevelt Field in Swoyersville. She said there will be live music, face-painting, raffles, a 50-50 drawing and a mullet contest with prizes awarded. The Kammander will be a judge.

According to the contest website, www.mulletchamp.com, Kamden leads the 5-7 age category going into Round 2, among 114 other contestants.

Killian “Killi Ray Cyrus” Depew, 3, of Avoca, is on top in the 0-4 age category that has 203 contestants.

And Kamden’s father, Brenden Cunningham, 34, made it to the second round — he is in eighth place out of 107 other contestants.

Round 2 of the contest, which weighs online votes and fundraising, kicked off Wednesday at www.mulletchamp.com

The Kammander said entering the contest is a fun way to raise money for Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors.

“Last year I raised just under $9,000 in one month!” he said. “I can’t wait to do it all again and that’s where I need your help!

Kamden is very serious about not just winning the contest, but raising money for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors — a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing critically injured U.S. military veterans with injury-specific, accessible and mortgage-free homes.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.