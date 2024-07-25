🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — United Way of Wyoming Valley will accept hygiene items and school supplies from local businesses and supporters during the Helping Kids Thrive Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 100 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

All donations will benefit the United Way Nurse’s Pantry Program, an in-school resource that helps at-risk children meet their basic hygiene and school supply needs.

There are 34 Nurse’s Pantry Programs spanning across ten school districts in the Wyoming Valley. Through the program, United Way supports student attendance and encourages early-grade success by addressing common insecurities felt by children who don’t have access to these critical resources.

Suggested donations include:

• Children’s underwear

• Baby wipes

• Feminine hygiene products

• Deodorant

• Toothpaste

• Toothbrushes

• Mouthwash

• Floss

• Shampoo

• Soap

• Socks

• Pencils

• Pens

• Notebooks

• Backpacks

• Erasers

• Glue sticks